Coronavirus Infection Rate Slows Down in Greece as 22 New Cases Reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The coronavirus infection rate in Greece has continued to decline, with 22 new cases confirmed in the past day, according to the Health Ministry's figures published on Wednesday.

The ministry's infectious diseases expert, Sotiris Tsiodras, told reporters at a briefing that 2,192 people in the country had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

A patient died from virus-related complications overnight, taking the death toll to 102. Seventy-two patients require mechanical ventilation, while 29 have been transferred from intensive care to wards.

The government has extended the ban on flights to and from the worst-hit EU countries until May 15, with several exceptions. All non-EU citizens are banned from entering.