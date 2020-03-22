UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infection Toll In Germany Exceeds 22,000, Death Toll Reaches 76 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:20 AM

Coronavirus Infection Toll in Germany Exceeds 22,000, Death Toll Reaches 76 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Germany has increased beyond 22,100 cases and the number of fatalities has reached 76, German media reported.

The latest official figures provided by the Robert Koch Institute stated 16,662 cumulative cases, including 47 fatalities, as of Saturday.

The World Health Organization, in turn, said in its daily situation reports that there were 18,323 cases in Germany, including 45 fatalities, as of Friday.

According to the Focus weekly, the actual number of cases in Germany has exceeded 22,100 and 76 people died. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia reportedly accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases with more than 6,700 people infected, followed by Bavaria with 3,695 cases, and Baden-Wurttemberg with 3,665 cases.

The magazine has estimated the growth rate of the spread to have slowed down from over 30 percent to 12.1 percent.

