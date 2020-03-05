Coronavirus Infections Double in New York State, with 22 Cases - Governor Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in New York state has doubled, with at least 22 people now infected, Governor Andew Cuomo announced on Thursday.

"New York now has 22 confirmed Coronavirus cases statewide - 11 new positive tests since yesterday," Cuomo said.

"Of the new cases, eight are in Westchester, all mild or no symptoms, two are in New York City, both individuals hospitalized, one is in Nassau County, a 42-year-old man, also hospitalized."

The novel strain of the coronavirus has so far killed at least 11 Americans and infected more than 100 others in the country.