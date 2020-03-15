UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infections In Spain Jump By 2,000 Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Coronavirus Infections in Spain Jump by 2,000 Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Spain rose by 2,000 over the past day to 7,753, the Health Ministry said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll went up by 100 cases over the same period and now totals 288, a vast majority of them in the capital Madrid, which accounts for the biggest share of infections.

The Spanish government announced tight restrictions on Saturday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the nation was entering a new containment phase, limiting travel for 15 days and closing non-essential businesses. People have been told to work from home.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Madrid Same Spain Sunday From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

41 minutes ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

56 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.