Coronavirus Infections in Spain Jump by 2,000 Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Spain rose by 2,000 over the past day to 7,753, the Health Ministry said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll went up by 100 cases over the same period and now totals 288, a vast majority of them in the capital Madrid, which accounts for the biggest share of infections.

The Spanish government announced tight restrictions on Saturday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the nation was entering a new containment phase, limiting travel for 15 days and closing non-essential businesses. People have been told to work from home.