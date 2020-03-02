UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infections Spike In France, Germany

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has almost doubled in a day to 129, with France reporting a total of 130 cases, according to official Sunday figures.

"Germany can currently confirm 129 cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the Robert Koch Institute, the state disease control authority, said in a daily update.

The epidemic has spread to six German states out of 16, with the wealthy northwestern region of North Rhine-Westphalia reporting 74 cases, followed by Bavaria with 23.

In France, two people have died from the COVID-19 disease, while 12 recovered, accoding to the director general of health. Jerome Salomon said 116 remain in hospitals, including nine critical patients.

Separately, the overseas French territory of Saint Barthelemy in the Caribbean has reported its first three cases of infection with the virus within a family. Their lives are not in danger. Authorities are working to identify their contacts.

