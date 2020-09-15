UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infects 79 More In Blockaded Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:46 PM

Coronavirus infects 79 more in blockaded Gaza

Palestinian health authorities registered 79 new infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday

GAZA CITY, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Palestinian health authorities registered 79 new infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the tally of confirmed cases rose to 2,006 in the territory, including 15 deaths and 303 recoveries.

"The number of active cases in Gaza rose to 1,688," the ministry said.

Reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, the Gaza Strip suffers a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to daily electric outages.

The Hamas-led government imposed a lockdown in Gaza on Aug. 24 to help curb the outbreak in the blockaded enclave, although the authorities have recently eased the restrictions in some neighborhoods in the territory.

Related Topics

Shortage Gaza From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces virtual GCC Heritage and O ..

17 minutes ago

Vivo Launches Y51 in Pakistan, The Perfect Blend o ..

18 minutes ago

New women’s fitness centre opens at Fitness Time ..

21 minutes ago

S.Korea's ICT export grows in August on demand for ..

2 minutes ago

Seven held with contraband

2 minutes ago

Crackdown on Wasa defaulters

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.