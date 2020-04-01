UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Is Worst Crisis Since World War II: UN Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:36 PM

Coronavirus is worst crisis since World War II: UN Chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the situation is the worst than World War II.

NEWYORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1s, 2020) The UN Secretary General António Guterres called for an immediate co-ordinated health response to suppress transmission and end the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at the launch of a UN report on the potential socioeconomic impact of the outbreak at UN headquarters in New York. He said that it could trigger conflicts around the world.

He said coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II which is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people's livelihoods. Antonio Guterres urged the industrialized nations to help those less developed, or potentially "face the nightmare of the disease spreading like wildfire.

Globally, an estimated one billion people – roughly 15 per cent of the world’s population – live with some form of disability, according to WHO, which is leading the fight to halt further spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

So far, there have been more than 200,000 cases worldwide, and over 8,000 deaths.

Ms. Lee explained that people with disabilities experience increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Some may have difficulties in implementing basic hygiene measures to keep the virus at bay. Others may not be able to practice social distancing because they require care or other support.

Additionally, some persons with disabilities who contract the virus could develop a severe case of the disease as it can worsen existing health conditions, particularly related to immune response or respiratory function.

As countries continue to battle the pandemic, people with disabilities deserve to be reassured that their survival is a priority, a UN independent human rights expert has stated.

Catalina Devandas Aguilar, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, warned that little has been done to provide guidance and support to this community.

“People with disabilities feel they have been left behind”, she said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

