Coronavirus Kills 3,95,977 People Since The Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:57 PM

Coronavirus kills 3,95,977 people since the outbreak

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 395,977 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 6,782,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,943,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 109,143 deaths from 1,897,838 cases. At least 491,706 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,261 deaths from 283,311 cases, Brazil with 35,026 deaths and 645,771 infections, Italy with 33,774 deaths from 234,531 cases, and France with 29,111 deaths and 190,052 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,030 infections. It has 78,329 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 182,708 deaths from 2,248,511 cases, the United States and Canada have 116,894 deaths from 1,992,165 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 62,458 deaths from 1,245,077 cases, Asia 18,636 deaths from 652,812 cases, the middle East 10,248 deaths from 458,222 cases, Africa 4,902 deaths from 177,477 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,632 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

