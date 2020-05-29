UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills Infant In Switzerland: Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:03 PM

Coronavirus kills infant in Switzerland: authorities

An infant has died from the coronavirus in Switzerland, its first child fatality from the pandemic, authorities said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :An infant has died from the coronavirus in Switzerland, its first child fatality from the pandemic, authorities said Friday.

Switzerland registered two new virus deaths in the past 24 hours, one of which was the infant, said Stefan Kuster, the new head of the country's coronavirus crisis response.

"This was not a school-age child. It was an infant who died" in the northern canton of Argau, he told reporters.

"Children are less likely to fall ill (with COVID-19) than adults, and they are less infectuous," Kuster said, noting however that "such cases are possible." He said the infant had been treated at a Zurich hospital, but did not say whether it had suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the Swiss health ministry, the child was infected with the coronavirus "abroad", without providing further details.

According to the ATS news agency, two other school-aged children, a brother and sister, contracted the virus near Basel, forcing 70 people into isolation.

Switzerland has now registered more than 30,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,656 deaths.

The wealthy Alpine nation of 8.5 million people thus counts 359 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

In the past 24 hours, 32 new cases were registered, slightly more than a week earlier, when between 10 and 20 new cases were registered each day.

The current rate nonetheless remains far below the daily average of more than 1,000 cases in March.

With case numbers declining, Switzerland, like many other European countries, has since April 27 been gradually lifting restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the virus.

Most schools have reopened, as have restaurants, bars and shops, on condition that they put in place physical distancing and other protective measures.

The country, which stopped short of imposing strict confinement, announced a third phase in the easing process this week, allowing events with up to 300 people as of June 6.

In addition, all leisure and entertainment venues and tourist attractions are to be permitted to reopen.

The country is due to reopen borders with France, Germany and Austria on June 15.

Related Topics

France Died Germany Basel Alpine Canton Austria Switzerland March April June All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

21 minutes ago

Three wounded in Ukraine bus gang shootout

3 minutes ago

Two Kashmiri students at AMU booked over Facebook ..

3 minutes ago

It is risky to open educatioal institutions at thi ..

3 minutes ago

Services of UN peacekeepers lauded

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.