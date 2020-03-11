UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Developments Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:26 PM

Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 4,300 deaths - Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 119,711 cases have been recorded in 110 countries and territories, killing 4,351 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at around 0900 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 4,300 deaths - Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 119,711 cases have been recorded in 110 countries and territories, killing 4,351 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at around 0900 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

Mainland China, where all people arriving in Beijing from abroad will be placed in quarantine for two weeks, has 80,778 cases, with 3,158 deaths and 61,475 people cured.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak started, businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately.

The worst affected countries after China are Italy (10,149 cases, 631 deaths), Iran (9,000 cases, 354 deaths), South Korea (7,755 cases, 60 deaths) and France (1,784 cases, 33 deaths).

Spain later reported that its number of infections had passed the 2,000 mark, with 47 deaths, thus overtaking France.

Bolivia, Brunei and Turkey announce their first cases, while Belgium and Indonesia announce their first deaths.

The Bank of England (BoE) announces a surprise cut in its interest rate to a record low 0.25 percent to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

It also encourages banks to lend to businesses and households, predicting a weakening in activity in the coming months.

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tests positive.

Ignoring a new faltering in Asian bourses over the coronavirus, European stock markets open higher, encouraged by the BoE rate cut.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that she does not rule out suspending her country's balanced budget dogma.

Italy earmarks up to 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the epidemic that has killed more than 600 people in the country.

Italian-American car giant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) closes its main sites to disinfect them.

In France, the second-worst affected country in Europe, the government prepares the public for a worsening of the epidemic, but rules out for the moment the kind of draconian confinement measures imposed by Italy.

The epidemic, which has infected Culture Minister Franck Riester and five MPs, is approaching the third level of alert, which would include school closures and public transport suspensions.

France, Germany and Spain follow Italy in deciding that football league matches will be played behind closed doors.

The Paris Saint Germain PSG versus Lyon French League Cup final, scheduled for April 4, is postponed. In Britain, Arsenal's game at Manchester City on Wednesday is postponed.

Related Topics

Football Iran Europe Turkey China Budget France Car Bank Germany Alert Wuhan Beijing Lyon Spain Indonesia Italy Brunei Belgium South Korea Angela Merkel April December 2019 Market All From Government Fiat Asia PSG Manchester City Arsenal Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

1 minute ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

1 minute ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

10 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

14 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

14 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.