Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 4,300 deaths - Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 119,711 cases have been recorded in 110 countries and territories, killing 4,351 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at around 0900 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 4,300 deaths - Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 119,711 cases have been recorded in 110 countries and territories, killing 4,351 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at around 0900 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

Mainland China, where all people arriving in Beijing from abroad will be placed in quarantine for two weeks, has 80,778 cases, with 3,158 deaths and 61,475 people cured.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak started, businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately.

The worst affected countries after China are Italy (10,149 cases, 631 deaths), Iran (9,000 cases, 354 deaths), South Korea (7,755 cases, 60 deaths) and France (1,784 cases, 33 deaths).

Spain later reported that its number of infections had passed the 2,000 mark, with 47 deaths, thus overtaking France.

Bolivia, Brunei and Turkey announce their first cases, while Belgium and Indonesia announce their first deaths.

The Bank of England (BoE) announces a surprise cut in its interest rate to a record low 0.25 percent to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

It also encourages banks to lend to businesses and households, predicting a weakening in activity in the coming months.

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tests positive.

Ignoring a new faltering in Asian bourses over the coronavirus, European stock markets open higher, encouraged by the BoE rate cut.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that she does not rule out suspending her country's balanced budget dogma.

Italy earmarks up to 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) to fight the epidemic that has killed more than 600 people in the country.

Italian-American car giant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) closes its main sites to disinfect them.

In France, the second-worst affected country in Europe, the government prepares the public for a worsening of the epidemic, but rules out for the moment the kind of draconian confinement measures imposed by Italy.

The epidemic, which has infected Culture Minister Franck Riester and five MPs, is approaching the third level of alert, which would include school closures and public transport suspensions.

France, Germany and Spain follow Italy in deciding that football league matches will be played behind closed doors.

The Paris Saint Germain PSG versus Lyon French League Cup final, scheduled for April 4, is postponed. In Britain, Arsenal's game at Manchester City on Wednesday is postponed.