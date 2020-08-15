UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:47 PM

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 760,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 760,739 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 760,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 760,739 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

More than 21 million cases have been registered.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 168,446, followed by Brazil with 106,523, Mexico 55,908, India with 49,036 and Britain 41,358.

- Brits begin quarantine - British holidaymakers returning home from parts of Europe begin having to quarantine for 14 days, following a decision by the UK to remove France, the Netherlands, Malta and several other countries from its list of places exempt from self-isolation rules.

- Seoul tightens measures - South Korea introduces stricter measures in Seoul and its surrounding areas as the country reports 166 new cases -- the highest daily figure in more than five months.

The tightened social distancing guidelines involve restrictions on gatherings and activities including professional sports, which will be played behind closed doors in the capital area again.

- More masks in Paris - Already compulsory in certain streets of the French capital, wearing a face mask is now compulsory in entire districts of Paris, including large sections in the centre.

- Art returns to New York - New York's museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24, state governor Andrew Cuomo says.

there will be mandatory face masks, timed ticketing with staggered entry and just 25 percent occupancy.

- Fewer pilgrims at Lourdes - Just 10,000 of the usual 250,000 pilgrims will visit France's Lourdes Roman Catholic shrine for the annual Assumption mass, with mask-wearing compulsory.

