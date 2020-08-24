Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Plasma treatment - US authorities announce an emergency authorisation for doctors to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Plasma treatment - US authorities announce an emergency authorisation for doctors to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment.

The plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight off the disease faster and help protect people from being seriously hurt by it.

European stock markets surge on hopes of a vaccine, with London rallying 2.0 percent, Frankfurt 2.4 percent and Paris 2.3 percent at the half-way stage.

- More than 809,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 809,255 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 23.4 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 176,809 followed by Brazil with 114,744, Mexico with 60,480, India with 57,542 and Britain with 41,429 fatalities.

- Deadly Peru party - At least 15 people out of 23 arrested for taking part in a party in the Peruvian capital in violation of a coronavirus ban on large gatherings tested positive for the coronavirus, police say.

The discovery comes after 13 young people suffocated in a crush during a raid on the nightclub where the party was being held.

- New Zealand extends lockdown - New Zealand extends the lockdown of its biggest city Auckland to Sunday as it battles a small but persistent outbreak.

Auckland went into lockdown on August 12, a day after the virus re-emerged in the city and ended New Zealand's run of 102 days without local transmission.

- Bali keeps out foreign visitors - Bali's governor says foreign tourists will not be able to visit the Indonesian island for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, scrapping a plan to open up from next month.

The opening plan has been cancelled over concerns about Indonesia's mounting virus cases and with many foreign nationals subject to travel bans in their home countries.

- Dutch royals sorry -The Dutch king and queen apologise after they are pictured breaking coronavirus social distancing rules while on holiday in Greece.

A photograph on the internet showed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima up close to a man said to be a restaurant owner on the island of Mykonos.