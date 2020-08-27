Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Top official resigns - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, an Irish national and key figure in Brexit talks and one of the bloc's most senior officials, resigns after a week of pressure from the Irish government over a breach of coronavirus guidelines.

Hours after Hogan's shock resignation, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns top officials to take special care to comply with coronavirus rules.

- Mask up Paris - France's prime minister announces face masks will become compulsory throughout Paris, expressing concern over an "undeniable" trend of expanding infection in the country.

Jean Castex says 19 more departments have been added to a map with "red" zones of active virus circulation, meaning 21 of France's 94 departments are classified as such.

- More than 826,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 826,512 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

More than 24 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 179,743, followed by Brazil with 117,665, Mexico with 62,076, India with 60,472 and Britain with 41,449 fatalities.

- South Korea shuts parliament - South Korea's National Assembly shuts after a photojournalist who covered a ruling party meeting is later tested and confirms contracting Covid-19, prompting more than 10 top lawmakers to undergo tests of their own and go into self-isolation.

The country records 441 new cases mostly in the greater Seoul area and are the latest in a series of near-six-month highs after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.

- Germany getting tougher - Germany plans to set tougher rules to combat a worrying rise in infections, under a draft seen by AFP, with Chancellor Angela Merkel holding talks with the leaders of the country's 16 Federal states to officially agree a package of new measures, which will apply nationwide.

The new regulations will include a minimum fine of 50 Euros ($59) for anyone caught without a face mask in places where wearing one is compulsory and the extension of a ban on large events such as concerts and sporting events with spectators to the end of the year.

- Rwanda tightens measures - Rwanda lengthens its evening curfew and prevents movement in and out of the western area of Rusizi after a recent surge in cases, which authorities blame on complacency and fatigue with social distancing measures.