Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India passes four million cases - India becomes the world's third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.

The 86,432 new cases take India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.

India now has the world's fastest growing number of cases at more than 80,000 a day and the highest daily death toll at more than 1,000.

- Anti-lockdown protest - Ignoring official warnings and public health orders, several hundred people gather in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, at an illegal protest calling for an end to lockdown measures.

Police arrest 17 people for deliberately flouting the city's stay-at-home orders.

- More than 875,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 875,703 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT Saturday based on official sources.

More than 26.6 million cases have been registered worldwide.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 187,777, followed by Brazil with 125,502, India with 69,561, Mexico 66,851 and Britain 41,537 fatalities.

- 'Crazy' NBA bubble ban - Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone slams the NBA for its ban on coaches' family members into the quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, while players are able to bring in a limited number of relatives or friends.

"This is crazy. I miss my family. I think I speak for me. I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here. Sixty days and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here to me is criminal in nature."