Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Vaccine possible 'this year' - Drugs giant AstraZeneca says a Covid-19 vaccine could still be available by "the end of this year, early next year" despite a randomised clinical trial in the UK being paused

The company's chief executive Pascal Soriot says it depends on how fast regulators move.

- More than 904,500 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 904,534 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

More than 27.9 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States has the most deaths with 190,873, followed by Brazil with 128,539, India with 75,062, Mexico with 69,095 and Britain 41,594.

- Trump 'played down' virus - Asked about his response to the threat of Covid-19, US President Donald Trump admits he tried and still tries to "play it down", in audio recordings from interviews with veteran US journalist Bob Woodward.

With just eight weeks to go to the presidential election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden says from the campaign trail that Trump's handling of the crisis was "a life and death betrayal of the American people".

- New York to mark 9/11 - New York on Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has been a reminder of the city's resilience.

City leaders have emphasised the latter in the past months as the Covid-19 infection rate -- which killed 23,000 people in the early epicentre of the disease in the United States -- has been lowered to under one percent.

- Jakarta to re-impose lockdown - Indonesia's capital Jakarta plans to re-impose a partial lockdown as early as Monday following a surge in cases after an earlier lockdown was lifted three months ago.

The city of some 30 million will see many office buildings and large mosques closed along with restaurants and other entertainment venues, while public transport hours will also be restricted, its governor says.

- middle East: two million cases - Cases in the wider Middle East from Morocco to Pakistan have topped two million, the World Health Organization says, with the caseload for the 21 countries having more than doubled since July 1.

The hardest-hit countries are Iran with more than 393,000 cases, Saudi Arabia with more than 320,000, Pakistan with just under 300,000 and Iraq with nearly 274,000.

- Insurance claims up to �5 billion: Lloyds - Lloyd's of London insurance market says it expects to pay out up to �5 billion in coronavirus-linked claims, increasing its previous estimate.

The new figure, equivalent to $6.5 billion or 5.5 billion Euros, compares with an estimate of up to $4.3 billion given in May.

- Assange extradition hearing adjourned - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing in London is adjourned until Monday after the partner of one of the legal representatives reported suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Assange is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States for leaking military secrets.

