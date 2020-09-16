UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:54 PM

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 936,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 936,095 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources

More than 29.6 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States has the most deaths with 195,961, followed by Brazil with 133,119, India with 82,066, Mexico 71,678 and Britain 41,664.

- India cases top 5 million - India's total virus cases pass five million, health ministry data shows, as the pandemic extends its grip on the vast country at an ever-faster rate.

With its latest one million cases recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million infections.

- South Africa to reopen borders - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will open its borders with most countries on October 1, as the country further eases anti-coronavirus measures.

In an address to the nation he says "travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that have high infection rates".

- 'Vaccine nationalism' - In her first annual State of the European Union address, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vows Europe will lead the global search for a vaccine and support multilateral bodies like the World Health Organization.

"None of us will be safe until all of us are safe -- wherever we live, whatever we have," she says. "Vaccine nationalism puts lives at risk. Vaccine cooperation saves them." - Nurses pay heavy price - More than a thousand nurses are known to have died worldwide due to Covid-19, the International Council of Nurses says, adding that the true figure is likely far higher.

The ICN brands the situation "catastrophic" and lambasts governments for not doing enough to protect front-line health care workers during the pandemic.

- Sagrada Familia delayed - The long-awaited completion of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia will no longer happen in 2026 because the epidemic has curtailed its construction and frustrated funding, basilica officials say.

- Jewish pilgrims mass at Ukraine border - A crowd of more than 2,000 Jewish pilgrims has built up on the closed Ukraine-Belarus border, leading to a standoff and diplomatic tensions between the neighbours.

Ukrainian authorities accused their Belarusian counterparts of giving the pilgrims false hope of entering for a Jewish New Year ritual despite strict coronavirus travel restrictions.

