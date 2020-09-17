Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 'Alarming rates of transmission' - The World Health Organization warns of "alarming rates of transmission" of Covid-19 across Europe, pointing to a September surge -- Europe set a new record last week, with some 54,000 cases recorded in 24 hours -- that "should serve as a wake-up call for all of us".

"Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," says the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge to in online news conference from Copenhagen.

- More than 941,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 941,473 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

More than 29.9 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States has the most deaths with 196,831, followed by Brazil with 134,106, India with 83,198, Mexico 71,978 and Britain 41,684.

- Restrictions in northeast England - The British government announces new restrictions for northeast England with residents in the region, which includes the cities of Newcastle and Sunderland, no longer allowed to meet people outside their own homes or immediate social circles from Friday onwards.

- New Zealand recession - New Zealand plunges into recession for the first time in a decade, as data confirms a record-breaking economic collapse that forces Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to defend her pandemic response ahead of next month's general election.

The 12.2 percent contraction in April-June is "by far the largest" since records began, national data agency Stats NZ says, with the country put into a strict lockdown for almost two months.

- 'Second hump' - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he could close pubs earlier to "stop the second hump" of cases, comparing the country's trajectory of resurgent transmission to a camel's profile.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Johnson says new measures may be needed as "the only way to make sure the country is able to enjoy Christmas" and as an alternative to another full lockdown.

- 'Unprecedented levels of risk' - The World Health Organization says the pandemic has exposed health workers and their families to "unprecedented levels of risk" as it launches a charter aiming to boost safety for health workers.

The WHO reports that health workers represent less than three percent of the population in most countries and less than two percent in low- and middle income countries, but account for around 14 percent of all cases.

- Fashion's 'new reality' - London Fashion Week kicks off with a livestreamed show from Burberry but without the hordes of industry insiders, A-listers and journalists who usually flock to it from around the world.

The twice-annual event is "adapting to a new reality" due to the pandemic, organisers say, with a "digital first" approach complemented by a handful of live events.