Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 984,000 deaths - The virus has killed at least 984,068 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 984,000 deaths - The virus has killed at least 984,068 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

More than 32.2 million cases have been registered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 202,827 deaths, followed by Brazil with 139,808, India with 92,290, Mexico with 75,439 and Britain with 41,902.

- Rio carnival called off - Brazil postpones the world-famous Rio de Janeiro carnival's February 2021 edition, the first time since 1912, joining a growing list of major entertainment and sporting events disrupted by the pandemic.

"We are looking for an alternative solution, something we can do when it's safe to contribute to the city", says Jorge Castanheira, president of the group that organises the parades.

- Madrid extends partial lockdown - Madrid's regional government expands the number of areas under partial lockdown, raising to over a million the total number affected by strict restrictions on mobility.

Antonio Zapatero, the region's deputy health chief, says the restrictions will affect 167,000 people in eight new areas who will not be able to leave their neighbourhood except for work, school or medical reasons.

- Poland record cases spike - Poland reports a record spike of 1,587 new cases over a 24-hour period, in line with a rise in other parts of eastern Europe where numbers have been relatively low.

The number of daily reported cases has been rising steadily in the country in recent days, with 711 on Tuesday, 974 on Wednesday and 1,136 on Thursday.

- Older Muscovites: stay home - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin orders older people to stay at home and recommends employers ramp up remote working, after a spike in virus infections.

- Restaurants protest - Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protest in the southern French city of Marseille against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently.