Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US presidential battleground - The handling of the coronavirus takes centre stage at a crucial televised debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, in the final countdown to November 3.

There is no handshake as the two men arrive and while this was due to virus restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting is a sign of the bitterness engulfing the country.

"How many of you got up this morning and had an empty chair at the kitchen table because someone died of Covid?" Biden says, as he seeks to blame Trump for the pandemic, while Trump mocks Biden for always wearing masks.

- More than one million dead - By 1100 GMT Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic had killed at least 1,012,093 people around the world, since emerging in China in late 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

The United States has suffered the most deaths, with 206,005, followed by Brazil with 142,921, India with 97,497, Mexico with 77,163 and Britain with 42,072.

Belgium, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, passes the milestone of 10,000 dead.

- Disney, Shell slash jobs - Disney announces it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

And Anglo-Dutch energy firm Shell says it will axe between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022 in a major overhaul to combat plunging oil prices driven by the pandemic.

However, the US Treasury announces it has reached a deal with seven US airlines including American and United to offer them loans in a bid to stave off job cuts.

- Israel restricts demos - Israel's parliament approves a law restricting demonstrations as part of a coronavirus-related state of emergency that involves a second nationwide lockdown.

In recent months, weekly protests have been held outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence demanding that he quit over his management of the pandemic and his ongoing trial on corruption charges.

- Economic damage - Spain says it will suspend budget discipline rules in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic, as figures show the national debt ballooning to some 110 percent of GDP in the second quarter, way above the European Union's limit of 60 percent.

And Britain's economy shrank by almost a fifth in the second quarter, entering recession because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, revised official data show.

- World Bank wants $12 billion for vaccines - The World Bank says it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against Covid-19.

The bank has already implemented emergency response programs in 111 countries and the extra money, if approved, would be aimed at low-and middle-income countries, it says.