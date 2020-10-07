Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Trump postpones stimulus talks - US President Donald Trump calls off talks on a new stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-ravaged economy until after the November 3 election

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Trump postpones stimulus talks - US President Donald Trump calls off talks on a new stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-ravaged economy until after the November 3 election.

The decision sends Wall Street stocks plunging and upends recent progress made in the long-stalled talks after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi restarted negotiations last week.

The stimulus package would be a follow-up measure to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed to blunt the coronavirus downturn for struggling Americans and key sectors like the aviation industry.

- Spain to create 800,000 new jobs - Spain plans to create more than 800,000 new jobs in the next three years with aid it will receive from a European Union rescue plan to help the virus-battered economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says.

Spain will use the 140 billion Euros ($165 billion) in aid from the EU between 2021 and 2026, he says, unveiling the government rescue plan.

Spain has been hit by one of Europe's worst outbreaks and the pandemic has pulverised its tourism-dependent economy.

- Nearly 35.9 million cases - Across the world, nearly 35.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially diagnosed.

It has killed at least 1,051,149 people since emerging in China in late 2019, according to an AFP tally Wednesday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

The United States has the highest death toll, with 210,918 followed by Brazil with 147,494, India 104,555, Mexico 82,348 and Britain 42,445.

- UN refugee chief positive - The UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi says that he has tested positive for coronavirus after leading the first two days of the agency's main annual meeting in person.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19," he says in a tweet. "I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon." - Brussels closes bars, cafes - The Belgian capital takes a step towards restoring its coronavirus lockdown ordering cafes and bars to close for a month.

Restaurants servings meals at table will remain open, but bars and drinking alcohol in public will be banned until November.

- Ronaldo breaks isolation - Cristiano Ronaldo and other top Juventus players could face legal action for rejoining their national teams despite coronavirus rules after two positive cases at the Italian champions, local health authorities in Turin say.

As well as the Portuguese star, several South Americans including Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur also left the Juventus team hotel without awaiting test results this week, according to Italian media reports.

- Biden opposed to Trump debate -Democratic US presidential challenger Joe Biden says he would be opposed to debating Trump next week as scheduled if the US president is still sick with Covid-19, saying he would want to follow health guidelines.

Trump, 74, announced early Friday -- two days after his first acrimonious debate with Biden in Cleveland -- that he had tested positive for the virus. The men are scheduled to square off again on October 15, but Biden said: "If he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate."