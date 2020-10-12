Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New alert system for Britain - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England, which has the worst toll in Europe

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New alert system for Britain - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England, which has the worst toll in Europe.

The new system will classify all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk, with Liverpool reportedly the only city placed in the top category, meaning its pubs and restaurants will have to close.

- France mulls further restrictions - Prime Minister Jean Castex warns that French authorities could impose new local lockdowns in a bid to contain another surge in coronavirus cases Asked about the chances of new stay-at-home orders and business closures, he says "nothing can be ruled out, given what we're seeing in our hospitals". But he adds that "it should be possible" to avoid a nationwide lockdown.

- China to test whole city - All nine million people in the major Chinese port city of Qingdao will be tested within five days following a tiny outbreak of the coronavirus, health officials say.

The country where the virus first emerged has largely controlled the pandemic, in contrast to many parts of the world still afflicted by rolling lockdowns and high case numbers.

- More than 37.5 million cases - At least 1,077,849 people have died of the coronavirus since it emerged in China late in 2019, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

At least 37,575,650 cases have been officially registered worldwide. Of these, at least 25,963,400 are now considered recovered.

After the United States with 214,776 deaths, Brazil has reported 150,488, India 109,150, Mexico 83,781, and the United Kingdom 42,825.

- Virus 'can survive 28 days' - The coronavirus can survive on items such as banknotes and mobile phones for up to 28 days, "significantly longer" than reported in previous studies, Australia's national science agency reveals.

The scientists found that at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), the virus was "extremely robust" on smooth surfaces.

- Fauci challenges Trump ad - Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci says an ad aired by Donald Trump's reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," says Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

- BA boss steps down - British Airways, badly hit by the fall-out from the pandemic, says that CEO Alex Cruz is stepping down "with immediate effect" but gives no reason for his departure.

Parent group IAG chief executive Luis Gallego says: "We're navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I'm confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position." - Malaysia's new curbs - Malaysia announces sweeping new curbs around Kuala Lumpur and worst-hit Sabah state as it fights a new coronavirus surge.

Schools and places of worship will be closed, people will only be allowed to leave home for essential tasks like shopping, and all sports and other recreational activities will be banned.