UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - France mulls 'hard choices' - French officials say tougher restrictions are looming to counter an alarming surge in cases, with doctors warning that many hospitals are just days away from being overrun with patients

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - France mulls 'hard choices' - French officials say tougher restrictions are looming to counter an alarming surge in cases, with doctors warning that many hospitals are just days away from being overrun with patients.

Media reports say President Emmanuel Macron might extend the curfew hours, possibly with a full lockdown on weekends, or order targeted lockdowns in the hardest-hit regions.

- More than 1.1 million dead - The virus has claimed at least 1,160,768 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

At least 43,516,874 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 225,739 deaths, followed by Brazil with 157,397, India with 119,502, Mexico with 89,171 and Britain with 44,998.

- Melbourne to lift lockdown - Melbourne records its second consecutive day with no new cases, and bars and restaurants in the epicentre of Australia's second-wave outbreak prepare to reopen after a lengthy lockdown.

- Outbreak at UN - All in-person meetings at the United Nations are cancelled after a member state reported five staffers tested positive.

The UN medical service recommended the cancellation pending contact tracing, the president of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir says in a letter to the 193 UN member states.

- Eurozone jitters - Eurozone banks tightened requirements for granting loans in the third quarter, a European Central Bank survey shows, indicating nervousness over the region's recovery as cases surge.

- Pfizer earnings down - Drugmaker Pfizer reports lower third-quarter profits as Covid-19 dented demand for some medicines from patients whose regular health care patterns were disrupted.

burs-eab/jmy/wai

Related Topics

Assembly India Dead Australia United Nations China France Bank Melbourne Brazil United States Mexico All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

20 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

20 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

50 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.