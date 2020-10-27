Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - France mulls 'hard choices' - French officials say tougher restrictions are looming to counter an alarming surge in cases, with doctors warning that many hospitals are just days away from being overrun with patients

Media reports say President Emmanuel Macron might extend the curfew hours, possibly with a full lockdown on weekends, or order targeted lockdowns in the hardest-hit regions.

- More than 1.1 million dead - The virus has claimed at least 1,160,768 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

At least 43,516,874 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 225,739 deaths, followed by Brazil with 157,397, India with 119,502, Mexico with 89,171 and Britain with 44,998.

- Melbourne to lift lockdown - Melbourne records its second consecutive day with no new cases, and bars and restaurants in the epicentre of Australia's second-wave outbreak prepare to reopen after a lengthy lockdown.

- Outbreak at UN - All in-person meetings at the United Nations are cancelled after a member state reported five staffers tested positive.

The UN medical service recommended the cancellation pending contact tracing, the president of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir says in a letter to the 193 UN member states.

- Eurozone jitters - Eurozone banks tightened requirements for granting loans in the third quarter, a European Central Bank survey shows, indicating nervousness over the region's recovery as cases surge.

- Pfizer earnings down - Drugmaker Pfizer reports lower third-quarter profits as Covid-19 dented demand for some medicines from patients whose regular health care patterns were disrupted.

