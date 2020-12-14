Coronavirus: Latest global developments

UrduPoint.com
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US rolls out shots - The US is poised to start vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents with the Pfizer-BioNtech shot.

- Germany shutdown - Germany will go into a partial lockdown from Wednesday closing non-essential shops and schools and urging companies to allow employees to work from home until January 10.

- Italy passes Britain - Italy passes out Britain with the worst death toll in Europe and the fifth worst in the world.

- Canada also begins vaccines - Canada also begins a roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just days after becoming one of the first countries to approve it.

- ...And the UAE - The United Arab Emirates also launches vaccinations in the capital Abu Dhabi days after it approved a jab by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm.

- Dutch decision time - The Netherlands mulls closing non-essential shops, theatres, museums and amusement parks, as the number of infections as its death toll passes 10,000.

- Nigerian generals hit - At least 26 Nigerian generals have tested positive after attending a conference in the nation's capital and one, Major-General John Irefin, has died.

- Eswatini PM dies - Ambrose Dlamini, 52, the prime minister of Africa's last absolute monarchy -- previously known as Swaziland -- died on Sunday from the virus in neighbouring South Africa.

- Croatia coach succumbs - Otto Baric, one of Croatia's most respected and successful football coaches, died Sunday from the virus.

- Over 1.6 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,612,297 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 299,191 deaths, followed by Brazil with 181,402, India with 143,355, Mexico with 113,953 and Italy with 64,520.

- WHO water warning - The World Health Organization says one in four health centres worldwide lacks access to water, putting around 1.8 billion people at increased risk of contracting the virus.

- CureVac vaccine trials - German biotech firm CureVac says it is starting final-phase clinical trials for its vaccine before seeking approval from regulators.

- Slower French recovery - The French central bank expects the country's economy to recover more slowly than previously thought and return to its pre-pandemic level only in mid-2022.

- Character of the year - The Japanese written character "mitsu", meaning dense, crowded and close -- everything people in Japan were urged to avoid this year -- is voted the country's top symbol of 2020.

- Parliament walkout -Two Malaysian ministers who should have been quarantining after being exposed to the virus voted in parliament in protective gear, prompting opposition MPs to protest and many to walk out.

