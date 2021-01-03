Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Curfew tightened in France - An extension of an overnight curfew comes into effect in 15 departments of eastern and southeastern France on Saturday to combat a sharp rise in infections

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Curfew tightened in France - An extension of an overnight curfew comes into effect in 15 departments of eastern and southeastern France on Saturday to combat a sharp rise in infections.

The government ordered the curfew in these regions start at 6:00 pm rather than 8:00 pm.

Paris has, for now, been spared the additional restriction.

- Restrictions in Thailand - Bangkok's nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant alcohol sales goes into effect, among a raft of restrictions aimed at curbing the kingdom's rising coronavirus toll.

The capital also announced that public schools would close for two weeks, while more than a dozen virus checkpoints are set up across the city.

- State of emergency urged in Japan - Tokyo's governor has asked Japan's central government to declare a new state of emergency as the country battles a third wave of the coronavirus, with record numbers of new cases.

Japan imposed a first state of emergency in spring.

The measure allows local governors to call on businesses to close and to request people stay at home. It carries no penalties for non-compliance, but the requests were widely observed this spring.

- Tests to enter Norway - Norway has ordered mandatory tests for the coronavirus for anyone entering the country.

The decision came after the discovery of five cases of the new variant of Covid-19 that has appeared in Britain.

- Greece extends lockdown - The Greek government announced a new extension, until January 10, of its strict two-month-old lockdown measures, ending an easing of the restrictions over the holiday period.

Initially planned to end on January 7, "the strict measures will resume on Sunday until January 10 for reasons of prevention," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

- Concerns in Lebanon - Lebanon's hospitals are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, medics warned, as infection rates surge in the wake of end of year holidays.

The national Covid-19 task force is to meet later Saturday and is expected to advise a three-week lockdown, said Petra Khoury, its head.

- 1.8 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,827,901 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Saturday? 1315 GMT.

More than 83,916,782 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,784,920 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.