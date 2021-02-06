Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China approves second vaccine - China's drug authorities has given "conditional" approval for a second Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac's CoronaVac jab

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China approves second vaccine - China's drug authorities has given "conditional" approval for a second Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac's CoronaVac jab.

The vaccine has already been rolled out to key groups at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus but the new approval allows for its use on the general public.

- EU chief rejects criticism - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has again dismissed criticism in the German media that the European Union was late in sealing vaccine pre-order agreements with pharmaceutical firms.

She told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper on Saturday that Europe's struggle to get doses was linked to "a global shortage of important components that are used in the manufacture of vaccines".

"If we had all been aware at the time of the risks involved in launching such mass production, then we would have tempered expectations for rapid vaccination." - Biden to 'act fast' - US President Joe Biden says he has to "act fast" to push a huge new economic relief package through Congress, even without Republican support, because many Americans are near the "breaking point." - Iran to start vaccinations - Iran will kick off its coronavirus vaccination campaign within a week, President Hassan Rouhani says, after the country received its first batch of Russia's Sputnik V jab.

- Nearly 2.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed nearly 2.

3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in late 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

More than 105 million infections have been recorded.

The countries with the most deaths are the US at 459,554, followed by Brazil with 230,034 and Mexico with 164,290.

The global death toll, calculated from official daily figures published by national health authorities, is an underestimate and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.

- Israel to ease lockdown - Israel has announced it will ease lockdown measures from Sunday but keep its international airport and land borders closed.

- Cyclist Sagan positive - Three-time world cycling champion Peter Sagan has tested positive, affecting the Slovakian's preparations for the new season.

- 'Free me,' Durant asks - Basketball star Kevin Durant was ruled out of the starting lineup moments before the beginning of a Brooklyn Nets game because someone he came into contact with earlier had an inconclusive test for Covid-19.

He then came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career but was later pulled from the game in the third quarter because of Covid-19 protocols.

A visibly frustrated Durant threw his water bottle as he headed down the tunnel to the dressing room, tweeting "Free me" while the game was still being played. His Brooklyn Nets went on to lose to the Toronto Raptors.