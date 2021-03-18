Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - AstraZeneca verdict - Europe's medical regulator is set to give its much-anticipated verdict on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a chaotic week that has seen countries suspend its use over blood clot fears

- Nearly 400 million get shots - The number of vaccine doses administered around the world is nearing the 400 million mark, according to an AFP tally.

- 'Poetic justice' Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu claims President John Magufuli died from Covid-19 and calls his death "poetic justice" after the strongman leader downplayed the severity of the virus.

- Bad in Balkans - The World Health Organization says it is "particularly worried" about the situation in the Balkans and Central Europe, noting that hospitalisations and deaths are among the highest in the world.

- Poland partial lockdown - As one of those Central European countries, Poland will go into a three-week partial lockdown from Saturday, with people encouraged to stay home and many shops and facilities closed.

- UK jab campaign snag - Britain insists its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming months remains on track despite its vaunted vaccination programme facing a potential pause in April.

Doses will be "significantly constrained" from March 29 for four weeks, its health service warns.

Reports said the problem was linked to a delay in getting five million jabs sourced from India by UK-based drugs giant AstraZeneca.

- Paris lockdown? - The French capital braces for new restrictions after a surge in infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and forced the government to consider a much-resisted new lockdown.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce the new measures Thursday that could include a stay-at-home order over the weekend for the 12 million people in the Paris region.

- Papua takes action - Papua New Guinea will shutter schools, limit non-essential movement and make mask-wearing mandatory in a bid to stem a surge that has pushed its fragile health system to the brink of collapse.

- Babies tied to beds - Hong Kong health authorities defend the practice of physically restraining some babies and children in coronavirus isolation wards after criticism builds over the treatment of families under the city's strict anti-virus measures.

- Tough old age - Ageism is widespread worldwide and stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination based on age have only been amplified by the pandemic, the United Nations says.

- Travel bubble - The tiny Pacific nation of Palau announces plans to open a travel bubble with Taiwan in a move it hopes will boost the tourism-reliant economy.

- Shuttlers sidelined - Indonesia's badminton team are forced to withdraw from the All England Open Championships in Birmingham after a passenger on their flight to Britain tests positive.

- 2.6 million dead -At least 2,682,032 million people have died of coronavirus around the world since the outbreak began in December 2019.

The US is the worst-affected country with 538,093 deaths followed by Brazil (284,775), Mexico (195,908), India (159,216) and Britain (125,831).