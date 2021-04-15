Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Surging caseload - India's daily cases double in 10 days, with a record 200,000 new infections logged as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Surging caseload - India's daily cases double in 10 days, with a record 200,000 new infections logged as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.

- J&J halt extends - A pause on all US vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson shot will continue for at least another week after members of a government-convened expert panel say they needed more time to assess its possible links to clotting.

- Games doubt - A senior Japanese politician says cancelling the Tokyo Olympics remains a possibility as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go.

- Cambodia 'on the brink' - Spiralling cases have put Cambodia "on the brink of death", its strongman premier Hun Sen warns, as the country imposes lockdowns in the capital Phnom Penh and a nearby city.

- Drug teamwork - Novartis announces it will join forces with fellow Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to produce tocilizumab, a drug being tested for its effectiveness against Covid-19-linked pneumonia.

- Superbugs - Lessons learned during the pandemic should be used to fight the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, which kill tens of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organization says.

The world is running out of options for fighting so-called superbugs, the UN health agency warns, with few new effective antibiotics in the pipeline.

- Jabs not rules - Some 170 former country leaders and Nobel prize laureates call on the US to waive intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines to give poorer countries faster access to inoculations.

- Virus 'elarm' - New Zealand border workers begin trialling a monitoring app called "elarm" designed to detect the virus before the user develops any noticeable symptoms, in what is believed to be a world first.

- Ventilation please - Opening windows and ventilating spaces should be at the heart of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a group of experts says, arguing that confusion over airborne transmission has led to this measure being overlooked.

- 2.9 million dead -At least 2,974,651 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 564,405 deaths, followed by Brazil with 361,884, Mexico with 210,812, India with 173,123 and Britain with 127,161.