UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Surging caseload - India's daily cases double in 10 days, with a record 200,000 new infections logged as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Surging caseload - India's daily cases double in 10 days, with a record 200,000 new infections logged as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.

- J&J halt extends - A pause on all US vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson shot will continue for at least another week after members of a government-convened expert panel say they needed more time to assess its possible links to clotting.

- Games doubt - A senior Japanese politician says cancelling the Tokyo Olympics remains a possibility as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go.

- Cambodia 'on the brink' - Spiralling cases have put Cambodia "on the brink of death", its strongman premier Hun Sen warns, as the country imposes lockdowns in the capital Phnom Penh and a nearby city.

- Drug teamwork - Novartis announces it will join forces with fellow Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to produce tocilizumab, a drug being tested for its effectiveness against Covid-19-linked pneumonia.

- Superbugs - Lessons learned during the pandemic should be used to fight the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, which kill tens of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organization says.

The world is running out of options for fighting so-called superbugs, the UN health agency warns, with few new effective antibiotics in the pipeline.

- Jabs not rules - Some 170 former country leaders and Nobel prize laureates call on the US to waive intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines to give poorer countries faster access to inoculations.

- Virus 'elarm' - New Zealand border workers begin trialling a monitoring app called "elarm" designed to detect the virus before the user develops any noticeable symptoms, in what is believed to be a world first.

- Ventilation please - Opening windows and ventilating spaces should be at the heart of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a group of experts says, arguing that confusion over airborne transmission has led to this measure being overlooked.

- 2.9 million dead -At least 2,974,651 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 564,405 deaths, followed by Brazil with 361,884, Mexico with 210,812, India with 173,123 and Britain with 127,161.

Related Topics

India Dead World United Nations China Died Phnom Penh Tokyo Hun Brazil United States Cambodia Mexico December Border 2019 Olympics All From Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

17 minutes ago

KP government notifies new timing for business in ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit ..

1 minute ago

Universal coverage to revolutionize health sector: ..

1 minute ago

DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

2 minutes ago

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.