Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India reeling - Delhi hospitals issue desperate appeals for oxygen, and 13 Covid patients die in a fire, as India's healthcare system buckles under a new wave of infections that sees another 330,000 cases and 2,000 deaths in the past 24 hours.

- $19 billion appeal - World leaders demand $19 billion of investment in weapons to beat the Covid-19 pandemic, one year on from the launch of the Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a multi-billion-dollar internationally-coordinated attempt to find vaccines, tests and treatments.

- EU vaccine optimism - The EU coronavirus vaccine programme will secure enough doses to immunise 70 percent of adults by the end of July, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says.

- AstraZeneca review - The EU's drug regulator says that a review of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine found its benefits increase with age and still outweigh the risks for adults despite links to rare blood clots.

- Tokyo emergency - Japan calls a new state of emergency in Tokyo and three other regions as the country battles rising infections just three months before the Olympics.

- Russia's 'non-working period' - President Vladimir Putin backs a call from health officials for a 10-day "non-working" period next month to slow a surge in the virus.

- Austria seeks reopening - Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says that Austria is looking to reopen restaurants and hotels by the middle of May, six months after they closed due to the coronavirus.

- Cyprus curbs - Cyprus announces a two-week partial lockdown, under which people are encouraged to work from home and must seek authorisation for only one non-work-related trip daily, with restrictions covering the key Orthodox Easter holidays.

- Record daily infections - India propels the number of new daily Covid cases to the worldwide record level of 788,100, this week, even though the pandemic slowed down in all other regions of the world outside Asia, according to a specialised AFP database.

- Over three million dead -At least 3,073,969 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The US is the worst-affected country with 570,346 deaths, followed by Brazil with 383,502, Mexico with 214,095, India with 186,920 and Britain with 127,345.