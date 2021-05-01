Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India record surge - India records over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - India record surge - India records over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

India is meanwhile due to open up its jumbo vaccination drive to all adults, but many states don't have the stocks as hospitals reel from the vicious surge.

At least 16 Covid patients and two nurses have died in the latest in a series of hospital fires in India, after an April 23 fire on the outskirts killed 13 Covid-19 patients, a few days after another blaze left 22 people dead at another clinic.

The 20 million residents of the hard-hit capital New Delhi will also stay in lockdown for another week.

- US India travel ban - The United States will restrict travel from India starting May 4 with exceptions for US citizens, aid workers, students and others.

- Australia too - People arriving in Australia from India could face five years jail as the country strengthens an earlier travel ban in place until at least May 15.

- Brazil record toll - Brazil registers 82,266 Covid-19 deaths in April, the second consecutive monthly record as the country struggles with a devastating surge since the start of the year.

- Syria jabs - Residents of rebel-held parts of northern Syria begin receiving vaccinations with medics among the first to be inoculated.

- Moderna emergency use - The World Health Organization approves the Moderna vaccine for emergency use making the US jab the fifth to earn the listing meant to ease access for countries unable to assess effectiveness themselves.

- Disneyland reopens - Disneyland Park in California -- the world's second-most visited theme park -- flings open its gates after being shut longer than any other Disney park.

- Portugal too - Portugal reopens its land border with Spain and begins the final stage of its programme to ease restrictions including extending opening hours for cafes and restaurants.

- Argentina extends curfew - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez extends a nightly curfew for Buenos Aires for three weeks and says he will seek to compel the city to close schools.

- Kenya eases measures - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta lifts and scales back some measures including reopening schools and freeing travel in and out of Nairobi.

- Over 151 mn cases - Some 151.3 million cases have been declared since the virus was first discovered in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

At least 3,182,408 people have died of Covid-19 around the world.

The US is the worst-affected country with 576,232 deaths, followed by Brazil with 403,781, Mexico 216,907, India 211,853 and Britain 127,517.