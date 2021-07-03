Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New record death toll in Russia - Russia reports 697 Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the fifth straight day the country has set a new record as it battles the surging Delta variant

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - New record death toll in Russia - Russia reports 697 Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the fifth straight day the country has set a new record as it battles the surging Delta variant.

It also records 24,439 new coronavirus infections, the highest figure since the middle of January when Russia was emerging from its second wave of the pandemic.

- Tougher curbs in Indonesia - More than 50,000 police and troops hit the streets of Indonesia's Java island and Bali to enforce new virus curbs as the Southeast Asian nation battles an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections.

In Bali, police patrol shuttered beachside eateries after the holiday island shelved plans to reopen to foreign tourists.

The country's overwhelmed healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse as jammed hospitals turn away patients, forcing families to hunt for oxygen tanks to treat the sick and dying at home.

The world's fourth-most populous nation has seen its daily caseload more than quadruple in less than a month, with a new record on Saturday of 27,913 cases logged in the past 24 hours and 493 official deaths -- less than Friday's record 539 fatalities.

- Iran fears 'fifth wave' - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani expresses fears the country will be hit by a new wave of Covid-19 due to an outbreak of the Delta variant in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

Iran's health ministry has classified as "red" -- the highest category on the country's coronavirus risk scale -- the capital Tehran and nine other cities in the surrounding province.

- 300 Italian health workers fight mandatory jabs - Three hundred healthcare workers in Italy have lodged a legal challenge against the requirement that they get vaccinated against coronavirus, according to media reports.

- Nearly 4 million dead - The pandemic has killed at least 3,964,799 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data on Saturday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,304 deaths, followed by Brazil with 521,952, India with 401,050, Mexico 233,425 and Peru with 192,902.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.