Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Pilgrims start arriving in the holy city of Mecca for the second downsized hajj staged during the coronavirus pandemic, circling Islam's holiest site in masks and on distanced paths

The kingdom is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part, seeking to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day ritual.

Greece imposes a five-hour night curfew and other restrictions on the popular travel island of Mykonos because of a spike in local infections.

The measures include a curfew from 1:00 am to 6:00 am and a ban on bars, clubs and restaurants from playing music, and are effective immediately until July 26.

France imposes a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours for people not fully vaccinated and arriving from some European countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, just as his government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England.

"I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive," he said in a video message on Twitter.

Thousands rally in Paris against mandatory vaccinations for healthcare and retirement home workers, many of whom remain reluctant or outright opposed to the jabs.

Starting next week, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test will be required for theatres, cinemas, music festivals and amusement parks.

Tokyo Olympics organisers reveal the first Covid-19 case in the Games Village, six days before the opening ceremony.

Organizers say an unnamed person had tested positive for coronavirus in the Village, where thousands of athletes and officials will stay during the Games.

