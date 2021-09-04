Coronavirus: Latest global developments

UrduPoint.com

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - N Zealand's 1st death in six months - New Zealand records its first Covid-related death in six months, but health authorities say there are signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is being brought under control

- Indonesian vaccination data leak - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's vaccination certificate is leaked online -- hacked from an official app -- sparking concern about the security of the country's medical data.

- Malaysia's ex-PM takes charge of post-Covid taskforce - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose government collapsed last month following rising anger over its handling of the pandemic, is taking over the Covid-19 recovery council.

- Fresh protests in France - Tens of thousands of people take to the streets in cities across France for another weekend of protests against the health pass obliging people to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to have access to cafes, cinemas and many other facilities.

- More than 4.5 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,550,974 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 645,159 deaths, followed by Brazil with 582,670, India with 440,225, Mexico 262,221 and Peru 198,364.

The United States has seen the worst average daily death rate over the past week, with 8,565, followed by Russia with 5,570 and Mexico with 5,071.

The pandemic has nevertheless seen a slight drop in the worldwide infection rate, down 3 percent on the previous week to an average of 639,315 infections a day.

