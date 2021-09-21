UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Worse than Spanish flu - More Americans have now died from Covid-19 than the terrible 1918 flu pandemic, according to new data, as the death toll reached 676,092.

- Anti-mask murder - A 20-year-old petrol station worker in Germany was shot dead by a customer angry about being asked to put on a mask while buying beer. The man said he was against masks and was sick of Covid rules.

- Protest turns violent - Melbourne police use baton rounds to disperse a violent protest against lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations for construction workers.

The violence led to the city to shutter building sites for two weeks due to "widespread non-compliance" with virus rules.

- Empire strikes back - India warns Britain that its citizens would face reciprocal measures over London's new "discriminatory" rules requiring travellers from India to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated with the local version of Britain's AstraZeneca jab.

- Blackface anti-vaxxer - A US teaching assistant was sent home after turning up at an Oregon school in Blackface as black civil rights icon Rosa Parks to protest at being ordered to be vaccinated.

Parks refusal to give up her seat to a white man in 1955 was a pivotal moment in the battle against racial segregation in the US.

- Nearly 4.7 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,696,559 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 676,092 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,955, India with 445,385 deaths, Mexico with 271,765 deaths and Russia with 199,808.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,296, followed by Russia with 812 and Iran with 344.

