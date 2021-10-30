Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia toll doubles - Russia's statistics agency Rosstat says that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure -- bringing its tally of deaths to nearly 450,000, Europe's highest.

- Tedros to stay - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, one of the most prominent global figures during the Covid-19 pandemic, is the sole candidate to lead the World Health Organization once his current term expires, the WHO announces.

- Beijing cancels flights, weddings - Beijing's airports cancel hundreds of flights and residents are told to postpone weddings and keep funeral ceremonies short, as disease controls across China are tightened to tackle virus clusters just months before the Winter Olympics kick off in the capital.

- New Ukrainian record - As Ukraine registers a record 26,870 new Covid cases, President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads with his compatriots to "turn on your brain" and get vaccinated.

- Swedish response blasted - Sweden's initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic was "insufficient" and "late", with significant failings in testing and tracing, an independent commission says.

- Ikea rewards pandemic staff - Ikea will pay a total of 110 million Euros ($128 million) in bonuses to employees worldwide as reward for their work during the pandemic, Ingka Group, the company that operates most Ikea's stores, says.

- Oral vaccine trial - South Africa approves a clinical trial for a Covid vaccine pill, Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed says.

- Approaching five million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,979,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Friday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 743,362, followed by Brazil with 607,068, India with 457,191, Mexico with 287,631 and Russia 236,220.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,158, followed by Russia with 1,163 and India 805.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.