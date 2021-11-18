UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Thu 18th November 2021

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Row delays German plan - A political row snags a German plan for tougher new restrictions including non-immunised people having to show negative tests to go to work or use public transport

- Row delays German plan - A political row snags a German plan for tougher new restrictions including non-immunised people having to show negative tests to go to work or use public transport.

- UN alarm over prices - The United Nations warns of an 11-percent hike in prices next year unless a surge in container freight rates caused by the pandemic is tackled.

- Three athletes positive - Three athletes in China at training events for the Beijing Winter Olympics test positive. Athletes are to be kept within a "closed-loop" bubble for the Games which begin in February.

- HSBC backs HK quarantine - Banking giant HSBC backs Hong Kong's decision to mirror China's strict zero-Covid strategy despite concern in the industry over the business hub's international isolation.

- German patient sent to Italy - Such is the surge in Germany that, with intensive care beds filling up and staff running short, a hospital in the Bavarian town of Freising sent a virus patient to northern Italy for treatment.

- US vaccines push - The United States wants to produce one billion more mRNA vaccine doses a year both for the current pandemic and future threats, officials say.

- More than 5.1 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,122,675 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Thursday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 767,435, followed by Brazil with 611,851, India with 464,623, Mexico with 291,573 and Russia with 260,335.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,630, followed by Russia with 1,251 and Ukraine with 752.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

