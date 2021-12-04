Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Rio party off - Rio de Janeiro is scrapping its traditional New Year festivities as it tackles the new Omicron variant in Brazil, according to city authorities

The decision raises concern for the annual carnival, which was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic - Morocco too - The Moroccan government has decided to ban all cultural and artistic festivals and gatherings because of the spread of Omicron.

- Belgium covers up - Belgian schools will require children aged six and above to wear masks because of "an autumn wave that has been much tougher than expected," the government says.

Indoor venues such as cinemas will be limited to 200 people from Monday, with people required to be seated and wearing masks.

- Merkel parting shot - Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans in her final video podcast to get jabbed: "I once again emphatically ask you to take this tricky virus seriously." - Danish PM unmasked - Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen apologises after being filmed shopping without a mask, four days after her government reintroduced mandatory face coverings.

- Covid reaches Cook Islands -The Cook Islands records its first case of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, as the South Pacific country edges toward reopening its borders to tourists.

The nation of around 17,000 people has one of the highest vaccination rates globally, with 96 percent of the eligible population double-dosed.