Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Omicron dominant in US - The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for 73 percent of infections. But despite a record surge of cases President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down".

- Biden addresses nation - Biden is due to urge Americans to get vaccinated in an address to the nation after appealing to the unjabbed saying they will face "an extremely difficult winter".

- Half a billion free tests - US authorities will distribute 500 million free tests at home and give an extra $580 million (514 million Euros) in aid to international organisations to fight the virus.

- Israel bans travel from US - Israel's parliament bans travel from the United States, adding it to a blacklist of 50 countries now off limits as it tries to contain the Omicron variant.

- Thailand reimposes quarantine - Thailand reimposes quarantine measures for foreign tourists -- 10 days for the vaccinated and a fortnight for the unjabbed -- as the kingdom seeks to stifle the spread of Omicron.

- Iran envoy dies - Iran's envoy to Yemen dies of Covid despite being evacuated from the rebel-held capital Sanaa in a rare exemption from a Saudi-led air blockade.

- Chinese city tests millions - The Chinese city of Xi'an tests millions of residents after more than 40 new cases raise fears ahead of a busy travel season in a nation which is pursuing a tough zero-Covid strategy.

- Brits must isolate in HK camp - Travellers from Britain to Hong Kong will have to quarantine in a government camp initially, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier.

- No crowds in Wales - All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from December 26 to help control the spread of the Omicron variant as the English Premier League says it will go ahead with games regardless.

- Modi critic fined - An Indian man who went to court to complain about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face being used to promote the nation's vaccination drive was fined for wasting a judge's time.

The Hindu nationalist leader has been fiercely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, with opponents dryly suggesting his face should also be printed on the death certificates of virus victims.

- More than 5.3 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,359,858 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Tuesday from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 807,952, followed by Brazil with 617,873, India with 478,007 and Russia with 299,249.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.