Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Johnson sorry for party - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises after admitting to taking part in a party in Downing Street that broke the rules during the first lockdown in 2020, amid calls for him resign.

- Djokovic admits 'errors' - World tennis number one Novak Djokovic admits errors in travel papers to enter Australia and that he met a journalist when he knew had Covid.

But he says when he went unmasked to a children's tennis tournament he had not yet received his Covid-positive PCR test result.

- Putin warns Russians - Russia -- which has the world's fourth-highest death toll -- has two weeks to prepare for a fresh wave of cases, President Vladimir Putin warns.

- Mexican president doing well - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "feeling pretty good" despite catching Covid for a second time, telling the country that Omicron was a less dangerous variant.

- Tax on the unjabbed - The Canadian province of Quebec is mulling a new health tax on the unvaccinated, with premier Francois Legault describing them as a "financial burden for all".

- Fauci slams 'crazies' - Top US scientist Anthony Fauci slams a vaccine sceptic Republican Senator Rand Paul for unleashing "crazies" who were threatening his life and harassing his family.

- Endless date - A Chinese woman has been stuck on a blind date for a week after Zhengzhou, the city where she went to see her suitor, was put under strict lockdown, with residents confined to their homes.

Unfortunately, romance has yet to blossom.

- Rwandans flee 'vaccine' - Around 100 Rwandans "flee the vaccine" by paddling canoes into neighbouring DR Congo. Rwanda has some of the strictest Covid measures in Africa.

- Indonesia boosters - Indonesia widens its vaccine booster campaign amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant.

- 200 years in quarantine - Cathay Pacific says its crews spent a combined total of 73,000 nights in quarantine last year -- the equivalent of 200 years -- as the airline struggles to keep flying through Hong Kong's strict zero-Covid controls.

- US schools tests - The United States is to up tests for schools in a bid to keep classrooms open, as nearly one in 20 school close as the Omicron variant tears across the country.

- 5.5 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,503,347 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Wednesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 842,322, followed by Brazil with 620,238, India on 484,655 and Russia 318,432.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.