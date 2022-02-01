Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Denmark goes back to normal - Denmark becomes the first European Union country to lift all of its Covid restrictions despite record numbers of cases, relying on its high vaccination rate to cope with the Omicron variant

Paris, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Denmark goes back to normal - Denmark becomes the first European Union country to lift all of its Covid restrictions despite record numbers of cases, relying on its high vaccination rate to cope with the Omicron variant.

- 'Stealth Omicron' - A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron strain -- BA.2 or "stealth Omicron" -- is even more infectious than the original version, according to a Danish study.

- Pandemic waste threat - The World Health Organization warns that the vast amount of waste produced in tackling the pandemic poses a threat to human and environmental health.

- NZ journalist allowed home - A pregnant New Zealand journalist who claimed to have nowhere to go but Afghanistan will be allowed to return home after officials grant her an exemption from strict Covid-19 entry restrictions.

- Olympics to have crowds - A senior Olympics official says venues at the Beijing Winter Games -- which opens this week -- could be up to half full, countering fears that restrictions would lead to a second consecutive Games without spectators.

- Swimming championship off - The swimming world championships scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Fukuoka in July are postponed until 2023 because of the virus.

- Operation pet rescue - Wealthy Hong Kongers are chartering private jets to get them and their pets out of the city which has some of the strictest virus travel restrictions in the world.

- Over 5.6 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,671,154 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 886,687, followed by Brazil with 627,138 and India on 496,242.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.