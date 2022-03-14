UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Chinese cities, factories lock down - All 17 million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen spend their first full day under lockdown, as restrictions spread across Shanghai and other major cities to combat an outbreak challenging the nation's zero-tolerance Covid strategy.

Authorities report 2,300 new virus cases nationwide on Monday and almost 3,400 a day earlier, the highest daily figure in two years.

- France drops vaccine pass, masks - France drops the need for a vaccine pass to enter public spaces such as cinemas or restaurants, while masks are now only required on public transport, and no longer at work or in school.

- Politicians positive - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Turkey, where he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Former US president Barack Obama says he has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19.

Tongan prime minister Siaosi Sovaleni is also positive.

- Six million dead - Coronavirus has killed at least 6,041,660 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on Monday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 967,552, followed by Brazil on 655,078 and India with 515,877.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

