Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US has most cases - The United States has become the country with the most coronavirus infections, as more than 83,000 people have tested positive, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

It thus edges out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan. The two countries have respectively 80,000 and 81,000 cases, according to an AFP count.

Despite having traded barbs over the pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump China and the United States should "unite to fight" it.

- South Africa in lockdown - The pandemic continues to spread in Africa which has recorded more than 3,340 cases and at least 91 deaths.

South Africa, which recorded its first two deaths, came under a nationwide military-patrolled lockdown on Friday, its people joining the more than three billion across the world who have been told to stay at home to halt the spread of COVID-19.

- Nearly 17,000 dead in Europe - At least 24,663 deaths have been recorded, nearly 17,000 of which are in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources.

More than 539,360 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories of which at least 292,200 are in Europe, the worst affected continent.

The true numbers are likely much higher, however.

The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 8,165, Spain (4,858), mainland China (3,292) , Iran (2,378) and France (1,696).

- France warns of surge - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe raised the alarm over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned things will be "difficult" in the coming days, putting the entire healthcare system under enormous pressure.

After 365 people died in a single day, France has used a high-speed train and the military sent a plane to evacuate patients from parts of the country that are overwhelmed.

- Boris Johnson infected - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, having developed mild symptoms.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote on Twitter.

- China closes to foreigners - China, which has registered 55 new cases in 24 hours, of which 54 were brought in from outside, is poised to temporarily close from Friday 1600 GMT its borders to most foreigners and drastically reduce its international air traffic.

- Stocks end week on sombre note - European stock markets retreated from the week's strong rally in global equities after governments and central banks stepped up action to bolster the economy.

The World Tourism Organization warned that the number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020.

Germany's parliament approved a 1.1-trillion-euro ($1.2-trillion) rescue package.

