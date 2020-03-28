Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - First train into Wuhan - Trains packed with thousands of passengers have arrived in Wuhan where the virus first emerged late last year, as the Chinese city partly reopened after months of near total isolation for its population of 11 million

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - First train into Wuhan - Trains packed with thousands of passengers have arrived in Wuhan where the virus first emerged late last year, as the Chinese city partly reopened after months of near total isolation for its population of 11 million.

- More than 600,000 cases worldwide - At least 27,989 deaths have been recorded since the epidemic started in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT Saturday based on official sources.

More than 605,220 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories.

The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 9,134, Spain (5,690), mainland China (3,295), Iran (2,517) and France (1,995).

- US cases top 100,000 - The United States now has the world's highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, surpassing 100,000 cases on Friday.

There have been around 1,600 recorded deaths from the virus.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2 trillion rescue plan in a bid to salvage the economy and has invoked the Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to honour its commitment to making ventilators.

- Canada financial boost - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a series of measures to boost the country's economy, almost doubling the amount of the aid pledged just two days previously to more than Can$200 billion (128 billion Euros).

A parliamentary report forecasted a 5.1 percent contraction of Canada's economy in 2020, the worst since 1962.

- Confinement - Ireland has imposed a total lockdown until April 12.

South African police have enforced the country's second day of lockdown by firing rubber bullets towards hundreds of shoppers queueing outside a supermarket in Johannesburg.

Ghana announced a two-week lockdown in two main regions starting Monday.

- Helicopter evacuation - France carried out is first evacuation of patients by military helicopter, transporting two people with the virus in critical condition from eastern France to Germany.

- Churches under quarantine - A Brazilian court blocked a decree by President Jair Bolsonaro that exempted places of worship from confinement orders. The Federal court in Rio de Janeiro state ruled that religious services pose a public health risk. The government can still appeal the decision.

- Protecting guns - Gun owners, vendors and arms associations have turned to US courts to prevent local authorities in California from shuttering gun stores.