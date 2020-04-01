Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - World's worst crisis since 1945 - The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says, expressing concern that it could trigger conflicts around the world

- Food shortage risk - The heads of three global agencies -- the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization -- warn of the risk of a worldwide "food shortage" if authorities fail to manage the crisis properly.

- Trump warns of 'painful' weeks ahead - US President Donald Trump warns of a "very, very painful two weeks" as the United States registers its deadliest 24 hours.

The country should be ready for between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the coming months, members of Trump's coronavirus taskforce say.

Without social distancing measures, the president says projections run as high as 2.2 million deaths.

- Putin works remotely - Russian leader Vladimir Putin decides to handle his duties remotely, the Kremlin says, after the head of the country's main coronavirus hospital tests positive following a meeting with the president.

- Bolsonaro admits 'greatest challenge' - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who has compared the coronavirus to a "little flu", takes his rhetoric down a notch in a national address, calling it "the greatest challenge of our generation".

- Hajj preparations on hold - Saudi Arabia's hajj minister asks Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled for July and last year attracted 2.

5 million people.

- Sick stranded at sea - US authorities finalise a plan to allow a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Florida. Its operator, Holland America Line, warns more passengers may die if it is left out at sea. Four people have died so far.

- Tunisia extends confinement - Tunisia's government announces an extension of its lockdown, originally scheduled to end April 4, for a further 15 days.

In the Netherlands, which has not imposed a general lockdown, authorities extend to April 28 the closure of schools, restaurants and bars.

- More than 43,000 dead - More than 865,970 cases of infection have been recorded in 186 countries and territories since the epidemic started in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled towards 1200 GMT Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 43,082 deaths have been recorded.

Italy has 12,428 deaths, Spain 9,053, the United States 4,081, and France 3,523. These four countries all have death tolls above that of mainland China, which has recorded 3,312 deaths. Iran has 3,036 deaths.

- Teenager dies in Britain - A 13-year-old British boy died on Monday, days after testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital where he died announces Tuesday. Relatives say he had no underlying illnesses.

- First death in Senegal - Senegal reports its first virus death, Pape Diouf, a 68-year-old former president of the French football club, Olympique Marseille.

Burundi reports its first two cases.