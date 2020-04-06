Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Japan: state of emergency - The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday as new coronavirus infections spike in areas such as Tokyo and Osaka

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Japan: state of emergency - The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday as new coronavirus infections spike in areas such as Tokyo and Osaka. It also proposes a massive stimulus package worth $1 trillion (915 billion Euros).

- Worst recession since 1945 - France could see its deepest recession this year since the end of World War II, due to the crisis, the government warns.

- More than 50,000 dead in Europe - More than 1.277 million cases, including 70,009 deaths, have been reported in 191 countries and territories around the world since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled around 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.

The pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people in Europe, including 15,877 in Italy, 13,055 in Spain, 8,078 in France and 4,934 in Britain.

- Fourth daily decline in Spain - Spain sees its fourth consecutive daily decline in deaths from the virus, with 637 new fatalities recorded on Monday, its lowest for 13 days.

- Austria to start easing lockdown - Austria could start easing its lockdown measures from April 14, starting with smaller shops, while larger shops, hotels, restaurants and other services could also start to open their doors again in stages, the government says.

- British PM Johnson 'in charge' - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge a day after being admitted to hospital for tests after he announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Times newspaper reports that he has been given oxygen treatment.

On Sunday, in a rare special televised address Queen Elizabeth II vows "We will succeed." - Stocks rebound - Stock exchanges in Tokyo and Europe have a good start to the week, lifted by news that some of the worst-hit countries in Europe have falling death rates from the novel coronavirus.

- Domestic violence warning - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges governments to include the protection of women in their response to the pandemic, amid reports that domestic violence has surged globally in the wake of massive lockdowns imposed.

- Cruise ships docks in Sydney - The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which has accounted for a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in Australia, is allowed to dock near Sydney after weeks stranded at sea`, after 200 crew members begin exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

- US braces for 'hardest week' - As the United States' death toll races towards 10,000, including more than 4,000 in New York state, Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns: "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly.""This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localised."