UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Spain eases lockdown - Spain reopens parts of its economy, with some factory and construction staff returning to work within strict safety guidelines

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Spain eases lockdown - Spain reopens parts of its economy, with some factory and construction staff returning to work within strict safety guidelines.

But Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warns his country is "far from victory", and lockdown restrictions in place since March 14 remain in place for much of the nation's 47 million people.

- Over 114,000 dead worldwide - At least 114,539 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus in 193 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally around 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.

There have been more than 1,853,300 reported infections since the virus emerged in China in December.

The United States has 22,109 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections with 557,590 cases.

Italy has 19,899 deaths, Spain 17,489, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.

- New rise of infections in China - Officials in China report 108 new cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, the highest number of confirmed infections in a single day in over a month.

- Oil rally fizzles - An oil price rally sparked by an international deal to slash production fizzles out, with traders doubtful the agreement will provide much support to steady energy markets.

- Moscow's digital travel passes - Moscow authorities launch a digital permit system to control people's movements.

A website to apply for the passes starts working Monday for people travelling by car or public transport and the permit system will be operational from Wednesday.

- US eyes May gradual reopening - The US government's top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci says parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May, but remains cautious.

South Korean firms will make their first shipment of tests to the US this week after a request by US President Donald Trump.

- Macron to address nation - French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Monday in a prime-time televised address in which he is expected to warn that a lockdown in place since March 17 must go on for several more weeks at least, while also outlining how the country will take steps to recover.

- India lockdown - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to extend a national lockdown, due to end Tuesday, for another two weeks, state ministers say after talks at the weekend.

- Turkey rejects minister resignation - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to accept the resignation of his interior minister over his handling of an abrupt nationwide lockdown that led to panic buying.

- Ecuador chaos - Ecuador says police have removed some 800 bodies in recent weeks from homes in the port city of Guayaquil, epicentre of the country's outbreak, after the disease overwhelmed emergency services, hospitals and funeral parlours.

- Hidden victims - Pope Francis, in his livestreamed Easter Monday prayer, expresses concern for the growing number of women subjected to domestic abuse while living under lockdown.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Police Moscow Interior Minister Turkey China Narendra Modi France Oil Trump Car Died Guayaquil Price Spain Ecuador United States Tayyip Erdogan March May December Women Market Prayer From Government Agreement Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

18 minutes ago

Ukraine president offers $1 mln for virus vaccine

1 minute ago

Police distribute ration among families of martyre ..

1 minute ago

Juncker Urges EU to Take Tough Line on Hungary Ove ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Toll in Hungary Grows to 1,458 With 109 F ..

1 minute ago

WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.