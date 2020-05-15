Coronavirus latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

More than 302,000 dead: The coronavirus has killed at least 302,489 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Friday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

There have been more than 4,454,090 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 85,906. It is followed by Britain with 33,614, Italy with 31,368, Spain with 27,459 and France at 27,425.

More than 12,000 residents in care homes have died of the coronavirus in two months in England and Wales.

Recession: Europe's economic powerhouse Germany tipped into a recession in the first quarter, with its economy shrinking by 2.2 percent due to the pandemic.

Portugal's gross domestic product dropped 3.9 percent in the first quarter.

The British government is to pump up to 1.6 billion Pounds ($1.9 billion) into London's public transport system to restore services and help prevent overcrowding as people return to work.

New cases in Russia: Russia registers more than 10,000 new infections, as Moscow unveils mass antibody testing and a national lockdown eases.

Kazakhstan hotspot: More than 400 people have tested positive at Kazakhstan's top-producing Tengiz oil field, in the Atyrau region, health officials say.

Slovenia reopens borders: Slovenia declares an end to its coronavirus epidemic and opens its borders, despite new infections still being reported.

The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania lift restrictions on movement and set up a free movement zone between themselves. Poland and Finland could join the zone in the near future.

Kawasaki disease: A nine-year-old boy has died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, the first such death in the country as similar child fatalities are investigated in New York and London.

Record US package: US Democrats will aim to pass a record $3 trillion coronavirus response package through the House of Representatives on Friday. President Trump and Republicans say it will be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.