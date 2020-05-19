Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- UN chief shames countries - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lashes out at countries ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price," he tells the first virtual meeting of the WHO's World Health Assembly, held against a background of US-Chinese tensions and the rush for vaccines.

- WHO announces probe - World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledges to launch an independent probe to review the coronavirus pandemic response as soon as possible.

"I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response," he said at the start of the World Health Assembly.

- St Peter's Basilica, Acropolis reopen - Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopens heralding a return to relative normality in Italy where cafes, restaurants and shops also start serving again after over two months of lockdown.

Greece reopens the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites in the country to the public after a two-month closure.

However, Japan's beloved Mount Fuji will be closed during this year's summer climbing season to prevent the spread of the virus.

- New Russian cases stopped - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says that growth of new coronavirus cases had been stopped in Russia, which, with a total of 290,678, has recorded the world's largest number of infections after the United States. He acknowledges the situation "remains difficult".

- Over 315,000 dead - The United States has recorded the most deaths at nearly 90,000. It is followed by Britain with 34,636, Italy with 31,908, France with 28,108 and Spain with 27,650.

- Japan in recession - Japan dived into its first recession since 2015, according to official data, with the world's third-largest economy contracting by 0.9 percent in the first quarter amid the coronavirus.

- Thailand's economy shrinks - Thailand's tourism-dependent economy is forecast to shrink by 5-6 percent in 2020 -- the sharpest drop since the Asian financial crisis in 1997-1998.

- Celtic declared champions -Celtic are crowned Scottish champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season as the football season is declared over.

They were 13 points clear of Rangers when the season was stopped due to the virus in March.