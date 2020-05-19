Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 )

- Spotlight on WHO - World Health Organization member states agree to an independent probe into the WHO's response.

At the UN agency's annual assembly held virtually for the first time, countries adopt a resolution by consensus calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the response, including a probe of WHO actions and timelines.

- More than 318,500 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 318,517 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 90,369. It is followed by Britain with 34,796, Italy with 32,007, France with 28,239 and Spain with 27,709.

- Russia PM returns - Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returns to his duties after recovering from the virus, as officials say new cases in the country are dropping off.

Mishustin credits the nationwide lockdown, which is now being progressively lifted, but he cautions the situation remains "difficult".

- Holy mosque to reopen - Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, islam's third holiest site, will reopen to worshippers after the three-day Eid holiday expected to begin this weekend, a statement from its governing body says.

The mosque's director, Omar al-Kiswani, tells AFP he hopes for no restrictions on the number of worshippers but says the exact "mechanisms and measures" will be announced later.

- Voluntary quarantine -French citizens and residents travelling home from outside the European Union will be asked to observe a two-week "voluntary" quarantine, France's foreign minister says about a measure that will start Wednesday.