UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Spotlight on WHO - World Health Organization member states agree to an independent probe into the WHO's response.

At the UN agency's annual assembly held virtually for the first time, countries adopt a resolution by consensus calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the response, including a probe of WHO actions and timelines.

- More than 318,500 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 318,517 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 90,369. It is followed by Britain with 34,796, Italy with 32,007, France with 28,239 and Spain with 27,709.

- Russia PM returns - Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returns to his duties after recovering from the virus, as officials say new cases in the country are dropping off.

Mishustin credits the nationwide lockdown, which is now being progressively lifted, but he cautions the situation remains "difficult".

- Holy mosque to reopen - Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, islam's third holiest site, will reopen to worshippers after the three-day Eid holiday expected to begin this weekend, a statement from its governing body says.

The mosque's director, Omar al-Kiswani, tells AFP he hopes for no restrictions on the number of worshippers but says the exact "mechanisms and measures" will be announced later.

- Voluntary quarantine -French citizens and residents travelling home from outside the European Union will be asked to observe a two-week "voluntary" quarantine, France's foreign minister says about a measure that will start Wednesday.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Russia China France European Union Jerusalem Spain Italy United States SITE Mosque From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.