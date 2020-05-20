UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:17 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Nearly 5 million cases - The pandemic has killed at least 323,370 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Nearly 5 million cases - The pandemic has killed at least 323,370 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

There have been more than 4,910,110 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 91,938. It is followed by Britain with 35,341, Italy with 32,169, France with 28,022 and Spain with 27,778.

- Record daily deaths in Russia - Russia reports its highest ever daily death toll of 135, bringing the country's total fatalities to nearly 3,000, with 308,705 cases recorded.

It also sees the number of active virus cases drop for the first time.

- And Brazil daily record - Health officials in Brazil report 1,179 new deaths, the first time the daily toll exceeds 1,000, but far-right President Jair Bolsonaro remains bitterly opposed to lockdowns.

- Fresh ire from Trump - US President Donald Trump again lashes out at China over the pandemic, blaming Beijing for "mass Worldwide killing" in an early morning tweet.

"It was the 'incompetence of China', and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing," the president tweets.

- Rolls-Royce slashes jobs - The British maker of plane engines says it will cut at least 9,000 jobs -- nearly one-fifth of its global workforce -- and slash costs elsewhere.

- Spain's children mask up - Everyone in Spain aged six and above must wear a mask in public places where social distancing is not possible, officials say, with the new rule to be enforced from Thursday.

- Grim projection in South Africa - A consortium called the Modelling and Simulation Hub Africa (MASHA), comprising experts from the University of Cape Town and the Department of Health, release its first projections of the impact of the pandemic in South Africa.

The scientists say more than a million people in the country could be infected by the virus, causing at least 40,000 deaths, by the time the disease reaches a likely peak there in November.

- Germany targets abattoirs - The German government bans the use of subcontractors in the meat industry after a string of infections among mainly foreign slaughterhouse workers.

"It's time to clean up the sector," Labour Minister Hubertus Heil says.

From January 1, 2021 abattoirs and meat processing plants will have to directly employ their workers, putting an end to the controversial practice of relying on subcontractors to supply labourers from abroad, often from Bulgaria and Romania.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China France German Trump Germany Beijing Cape Town Spain Italy Brazil Bulgaria South Africa Romania United States Hub January November From Government Industry Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

6 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.