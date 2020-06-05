Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Brazil leaps to third place - Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpasses Italy's to become the third-highest in the world, underlining the problem the virus is posing for Latin America, the pandemic's latest epicentre.

Brazil reports a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021. It has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the United States.

- Pandemic 'under control': France - The pandemic is now "under control" in France, the head of the government's scientific advisory council says, as Europe cautiously lifts a lockdown imposed in March.

"The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular... but it is circulating slowly," Jean-Francois Delfraissy tells France Inter radio.

- More than 390,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 390,868 people worldwide ,according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 108,211 deaths, followed by Britain with 39,904, Brazil with 34,021, Italy with 33,689, and France with 29,065 fatalities.

- Borders reopen - The Czech Republic says it will fully open borders with Austria and Germany on Friday, 10 days earlier than planned.

- Easing restrictions - Las Vegas casinos throw open their doors on Thursday after 11 weeks of closure, with roulette wheels and slot machines whirring to life minutes after midnight.

The Indonesian capital Jakarta reopens mosques for the first time in nearly three months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancels a weekend curfew, pointing to concerns over the economy.

- Economic pain - Top oil producing countries decide to meet Saturday via video conference instead of next week to assess their current agreement on output cuts amid the pandemic, which has led to a supply glut.

New orders for German manufacturing firms saw their sharpest fall on record in April during the shutdown, plunging 25.8 percent from March.

And German-owned luxury car brand Bentley says it will axe around 1,000 jobs in the UK, almost one-quarter of its workforce there, due to the coronavirus-induced downturn.

